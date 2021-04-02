UrduPoint.com
Situation On Contact Line In Donbas 'Frightening' - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 03:51 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The current situation on the contact line in Donbas is "frightening" amid many provocations made by Ukraine soldiers, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"To our regret, the reality is very frightening on the line of contact, provocations by the armed forces of Ukraine take place, they are not single, but multiple.

As for the rhetoric, I just answered the question about the statements made in Kiev, about the need to involve NATO troops and so on. It seems to me that such statements speak for themselves," Peskov said.

