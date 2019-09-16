Situation on Eastern Bank of Euphrates River Remains Acute - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan that the situation on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River was very acute, the Kremlin reported Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan that the situation on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River was very acute, the Kremlin reported Monday.

"The situation on the eastern bank of the Euphrates is causing difficult feelings for us. The situation there remains very acute. We understand how important this is for keeping the territorial integrity of the Syrian republic and for all neighbors," Putin was quoted as saying.