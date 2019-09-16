UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Situation On Eastern Bank Of Euphrates River Remains Acute - Putin

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 10:13 PM

Situation on Eastern Bank of Euphrates River Remains Acute - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan that the situation on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River was very acute, the Kremlin reported Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan that the situation on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River was very acute, the Kremlin reported Monday.

"The situation on the eastern bank of the Euphrates is causing difficult feelings for us. The situation there remains very acute. We understand how important this is for keeping the territorial integrity of the Syrian republic and for all neighbors," Putin was quoted as saying.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Bank Vladimir Putin Tayyip Erdogan All

Recent Stories

PACE to Appoint Rapporteur on Russia's Cooperation ..

10 minutes ago

Syria's Constitutional Committee Fully Formed - Pu ..

10 minutes ago

Taliban Considers Recent Talks in Moscow Successfu ..

10 minutes ago

Liverpool discover potential Club World Cup oppone ..

10 minutes ago

Lawyers show solidarity with Kashmiris

11 minutes ago

Kashmir issue should be resolved as per UN resolut ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.