Situation On European Energy Market Does Not Look Balanced - Putin
Sumaira FH 24 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 05:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the situation on the European energy market does not look balanced.
"The situation on the gas market, primarily the European one, does not yet look balanced and predictable," Putin told the Russian Energy Week event.