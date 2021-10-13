UrduPoint.com

Situation On European Energy Market Does Not Look Balanced - Putin

Sumaira FH 24 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

Situation on European Energy Market Does Not Look Balanced - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the situation on the European energy market does not look balanced

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the situation on the European energy market does not look balanced.

"The situation on the gas market, primarily the European one, does not yet look balanced and predictable," Putin told the Russian Energy Week event.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Gas Market Event

Recent Stories

UAE, Brazil parliamentary friendship committees di ..

UAE, Brazil parliamentary friendship committees discuss enhancing cooperation

23 minutes ago
 29,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

29,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

23 minutes ago
 Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Univers ..

Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi, Khalifa University sign MoU on renewable ener ..

23 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince attends signing of MoU to de ..

Fujairah Crown Prince attends signing of MoU to develop work in environmental fi ..

39 minutes ago
 Over 3.34m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 3.34m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

16 minutes ago
 Advocacy Group Says Digital Platforms Home to Anti ..

Advocacy Group Says Digital Platforms Home to Antisemitism, Urge Tighter Moderat ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.