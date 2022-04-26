Situation on Ground, Outlines of Peaceful Settlement With Kiev Clearly Linked - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) There is a connection between the situation on the ground and the outlines of a hypothetical peace settlement with the Ukrainian side, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"As for the connection between the situation on the ground and the outlines of a hypothetical or, say, eventual peaceful settlement, of course, such a connection exists.

And as we emphasized from the very beginning in the statement that Putin made announcing this special operation, we, of course, before all want is for the Ukrainian people to be able to decide for themselves how to live on," the minister said on the air of the Bolshaya Igra ("Big Game") show on Channel One.