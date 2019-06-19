UrduPoint.com
Situation On Korean Peninsula Inspires Hope For Full Denuclearization - S. Korean Official

Wed 19th June 2019

Situation on Korean Peninsula Inspires Hope for Full Denuclearization - S. Korean Official

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Current situation on the Korean Peninsula inspires hope that the region will be fully denuclearized, Kim Gunn, South Korean Foreign Ministry's ambassador for international security affairs, said on Wednesday.

In his address at an international security forum in the Russian city of Ufa, Kim said that the situation on the Korean Peninsula had been tense until recently.

"But everything has changed. We have become a source of hope. The situation obviously remains tough. But we should not lose hope as we seek full denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and want to ensure durable peace," Kim said.

