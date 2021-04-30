Situation on Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan Border Stabilized Via Talks - Kyrgyz President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The situation on the Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border has been stabilized; the conflict has been resolved via negotiation, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said on Friday.

"During the negotiations, the source of tensions has been eliminated; the conflict has been resolved. The governmental working group continues its work.

All the needed medicines and food products are immediately sent to the Batken Region," Japarov said, as quoted by his press service.

The leader stressed that the special commission created by the governments of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan had signed a document on the cessation of hostilities, withdrawal of troops and military vehicles, evacuation of civilians and special measures to de-escalate the situation on the border.