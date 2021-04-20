Situation on Libyan Border Stable Amid Armed Clashes in Chad - Tribe Representative

The situation on Libya's southern border is stable and the events unfolding in the neighboring Chad will unlikely have an impact on the security of the country, a spokesman of the council of elders of the Toubou tribe told Sputnik on Tuesday

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The situation on Libya's southern border is stable and the events unfolding in the neighboring Chad will unlikely have an impact on the security of the country, a spokesman of the council of elders of the Toubou tribe told Sputnik on Tuesday.

According to the spokesman, the Toubou tribe has been in charge of security on Libya's southern borders since 2011, and the recent events in Chad are part of its internal affairs.

"The fighting is taking place in the south of Chad near the capital of N'Djamena, there are no problems in the north, the situation is stable between southern Libya and northern Chad," he stated.

Earlier in the day, Chad's President Idriss Deby, who got recently re-elected for his sixth term, got injured during clashes with rebels and died in a hospital.

The army has reportedly established a transitional military council headed by Lieut. Gen. Mahamat Idriss Deby, the son of the late president, until a new government is elected.

"The situation on the border is calm, there are no security threats. I do not expect that there will be any consequences [following events in Chad] that will affect the security situation in Libya," the spokesman said.

He also noted that the group of insurgents responsible for the death of Chad's president had been previously based in Lybia's Jufra, confirming Chadian army's statement that the rebels arrived from Libya.