Situation On Tajik-Kyrgyz Border Calm, All Military Equipment Pulled Back - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 12:20 PM

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) The situation on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border remains calm and all military equipment has been pulled back to the places of their permanent deployment, a source in the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan told Sputnik on Monday.

"The situation on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border in the conflict zone is calm, military equipment has been pulled back to the places of their permanent deployment. Tajikistan is fulfilling all agreements reached during negotiations," the source said.

Residents of the Chorkuh enclave injured in the shelling are returning home, electricity supply has been resumed and roads have been opened, the source added.

More Stories From World

