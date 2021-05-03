Situation on Tajik-Kyrgyz Border Calm, All Military Equipment Pulled Back - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) The situation on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border remains calm and all military equipment has been pulled back to the places of their permanent deployment, a source in the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan told Sputnik on Monday.

"The situation on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border in the conflict zone is calm, military equipment has been pulled back to the places of their permanent deployment. Tajikistan is fulfilling all agreements reached during negotiations," the source said.

Residents of the Chorkuh enclave injured in the shelling are returning home, electricity supply has been resumed and roads have been opened, the source added.