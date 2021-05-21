Situation on Temple Mount in Jerusalem Under Control, 16 People Detained - Police

The situation on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, where riots broke out after Friday prayer, was taken under the control of the Israeli police, 16 suspects were detained, Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld told Sputnik

"The situation is now under control.

In the morning, police units on the Temple Mount stopped widespread riots. Protesters threw stones at the police, who had to use non-lethal weapons in response," Rosenfeld said.

The spokesman noted that the police had allowed thousands of people not involved in the riots to leave the area.

"Sixteen participants in the riots on the Temple Mount and in the Old City have been detained," he added.