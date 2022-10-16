UrduPoint.com

Situation On Ukraine-Belarus Border 'Tense,' But Under Control - Border Guard

Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2022 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2022) The situation on Ukraine-Belarus border is complicated, but remains under control, Ukrainian border guard spokesman Andriy Demchenko said on Sunday, adding that there were no changes in the actions of Belarusian units near the border.

"The situation is tense. But speaking about the border ” the situation remains under control. We do not record changes in the actions of the Belarusian border military units, neither in the quantitative composition nor in the nature of their actions," Demchenko said.

Intelligence units and security forces of Ukraine are analyzing and monitoring the situation, the spokesman said.

"Our task is to strengthen this direction ” attention is paid to the border with Belarus as well as the border with Russia so that all forces that are in this area are ready to fight back," Demchenko said.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that opening a front line against Belarus by Kiev is insane from a military point of view, but the process has begun. The president also accused NATO of encouraging Ukraine to attack Belarus and said some countries in Europe were considering an offensive against his country. Lukashenko added that Russia and Belarus had agreed to create a joint troop formation.

First Russian troops that are part of the joint regional grouping arrived in Belarus on Saturday.

