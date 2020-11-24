UrduPoint.com
Situation On Western Borders Of Belarus Does Not Pose Threat To State - Defense Ministry

Tue 24th November 2020 | 12:10 AM

Situation on Western Borders of Belarus Does Not Pose Threat to State - Defense Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The situation near the western borders of Belarus raises concerns, but does not pose a threat to the state, the country's defense minister, Viktor Khrenin, said.

"On the one hand, it [the situation near the western borders of Belarus] is complicated, but, on the other hand, at the moment we see that it does not pose a threat to our state.

But still this situation causes our concern," the minister said in an interview to the Belarus 1 broadcaster.

He explained that this concern was caused by an increase in the intensity of operations and combat training on the territory of neighboring countries.

"We see an increase in the intensity of flights of military reconnaissance aircraft," Khrenin added.

