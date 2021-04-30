UrduPoint.com
Situation Remains Calm On Kyrgyz-Tajik Border - Source In Tajikistan's Isfara

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 10:50 AM

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The situation is calm on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan where tensions escalated yesterday, no shooting was recorded after the sides agreed to a ceasefire, a source in the city administration of Tajikistan's Isfara told Sputnik on Friday.

The conflict between border areas residents escalated into an armed confrontation between the two countries' military forces on Thursday.

Twenty people were killed and 150 others injured in clashes that lasted over six hours. Late on Thursday, the sides agreed to a ceasefire and troops withdrawal from the border.

"Since the ceasefire last night, no shooting was heard in the area," the source said.

According to the source, the road connecting Isfara to Vorukh is now open, and residents of local villages who left their homes during the escalation are gradually returning.

