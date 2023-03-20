Situation Throughout Transnistria Remains 'Stable' - Presidential Press Service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) The situation in Transnistria remains peaceful and stable despite recently attempted terrorist attacks, the press service of Vadim Krasnoselsky, the president of the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR), said on Monday.

The president was informed about the situation in different regions of Transnistria during weekly video conference with the heads of state administrations.

"The President in the course of the weekly video conference was informed about the situation in towns and regions of the republic. The situation is stable everywhere," the statement said.

On March 9, the ministry of state security of the PMR said that a terrorist attack against the PMR's officials had been prevented in the city of Tiraspol and that the attack had been prepared under the instructions of the Security Service of Ukraine. Those involved in the preparation of the attack were arrested and are giving confessions. According to the investigators, the attack was planned to be carried out on a busy road in the center of Tiraspol.

The members of the criminal group were going to use a car registered in Transnistria having loaded it with explosives and striking elements.

Anatoly Guretsky, Prosecutor of the PMR, said that the investigation established the preparation of another terrorist attack against the OSCE delegation on February 14. The perpetrators planned to attack the delegation on its way to Chisinau near the Tighina Fortress.

The Security Service of Ukraine has refuted the allegations and called them provocation.

Transnistria, with 60% of whose citizens are Russians and Ukrainians, had been seeking secession from Moldova before the collapse of the Soviet Union, amid concerns that Moldova might join Romania on the wave of nationalism. Chisinau has no control over Transnistria since 1992. The PMR is not recognized internationally, while Moldova and all members of the United Nations consider the republic to be a part of Moldova.