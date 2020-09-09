UrduPoint.com
Situation With AstraZeneca Shows Importance Of Having Several Vaccines - Peskov

Wed 09th September 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) AstraZeneca's suspension of COVID-19 vaccine trials shows the importance of having a package of several vaccines, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

According to media reports, the trial was suspended because a participant in the UK showed adverse reaction.

"This case with the company that you mentioned showed the importance of every country having a package of several vaccines. This ensures more reliable results of testing," Peskov said, when asked if Russia had concerns over its own vaccine after this.

The Kremlin spokesman added that the vaccines were quite different: AstraZenca was based on chimpanzee viral vector, while Russian vaccine was based on human one.

