Situation With Coronavirus in Ukraine Under Control - Zelenskyy

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that the situation with coronavirus in the country was under control, as all necessary protective measures had been taken.

"We have the first confirmed case [of infection with a new type of coronavirus]. That's true.

But the situation is under control, all necessary measures have been taken," Zelenskyy said addressing the parliament.

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian Health Ministry announced the country's first case of a new type of coronavirus. A Ukrainian man, who returned from a trip to Italy, has been diagnosed with the infection in the Chernivtsi region.