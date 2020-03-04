UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Situation With Coronavirus In Ukraine Under Control - Zelenskyy

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 09:00 PM

Situation With Coronavirus in Ukraine Under Control - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that the situation with coronavirus in the country was under control, as all necessary protective measures had been taken

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that the situation with coronavirus in the country was under control, as all necessary protective measures had been taken.

"We have the first confirmed case [of infection with a new type of coronavirus]. That's true.

But the situation is under control, all necessary measures have been taken," Zelenskyy said addressing the parliament.

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian Health Ministry announced the country's first case of a new type of coronavirus. A Ukrainian man, who returned from a trip to Italy, has been diagnosed with the infection in the Chernivtsi region.

Related Topics

Parliament Man Chernivtsi Italy All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Talks to promote UAE-Pakistan collaboration on hou ..

2 minutes ago

Insights into new airport security technologies wi ..

2 minutes ago

UAE President issues Decree appointing GPSSA Direc ..

17 minutes ago

Communication for the public has been at the heart ..

17 minutes ago

All 2019-2020 high school graduates must enrol in ..

47 minutes ago

Senate body appreciates housing ministry for vacat ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.