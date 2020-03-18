Situation With Coronavirus Under Control in Russia - Putin

Coronavirus situation in Russia is under control, the Russian authorities will step up efforts to combat the deadly infection, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday

SEVASTOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Coronavirus situation in Russia is under control, the Russian authorities will step up efforts to combat the deadly infection, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

"Thank God, in general, everything is under control for now.

I hope it will be so in the future. We will increase these [anti-coronavirus] efforts," Putin said at a meeting with public representatives from Crimea and Sevastopol.

The Russian president reaffirmed that he had instructed the government and the regions to prepare proactive anti-coronavirus measures and introduce them as necessary.