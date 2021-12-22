The COVID-19 situation in France is critical as the country is facing a new wave dominated by the Omicron variant, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) The COVID-19 situation in France is critical as the country is facing a new wave dominated by the Omicron variant, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

"The situation is critical also because the epidemic may be complicated by a new surge in the incidence of a new omicron strain, which is spreading at a phenomenal rate throughout Europe ... We are at the beginning of a wave of omicron spread," Attal told a press conference.