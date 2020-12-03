UrduPoint.com
Situation With COVID-19 In Germany Remains Tense - Health Official

Thu 03rd December 2020

Situation With COVID-19 in Germany Remains Tense - Health Official

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Germany continues to struggle with the coronavirus disease with no significant drop in infections, despite the number of cases reaching a plateau, the president of the Robert Koch Institute, Lothar Wieler, said Thursday.

"The situation remains tense, but without [restriction] measures introduced in November, today's situation would be far worse. Nevertheless, too many people get infected with Sars-CoV-2, the incidence remains high. It remains plateaued, but there is no significant lowering," Wieler said at a press briefing.

The health official added that the country's health ministry is still unable to trace all incidences of the disease while also referring to outbreaks at nursing homes.

"We see that in some regions hospitals are at their limit of maximum capacity ... We also see that the number of severe cases and fatalities is growing," Wieler added.

Wieler went on to ask Germans to continue following social distancing and hygiene rules.

Germany has confirmed a total of over 1 million cases, including 17,123 fatalities.

