Situation With COVID-19 in Moscow Began to Worsen This Week - Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The situation with the spread of the coronavirus in Moscow began to worsen since Monday, the number of patients is on the rise, and most of them are hospitalized before the virus is diagnosed, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Friday.

"Starting from Monday, the situation began to deteriorate. The number of patients in serious condition with pneumonia is growing rapidly. Previously, about 500 people were admitted to hospitals daily, today there are already 1,300. Most of the patients arrive even before the diagnosis of coronavirus was confirmed," Sobyanin told the TVC broadcaster.

According to the clinical picture and radiation diagnostics, doctors see that it is most likely the coronavirus, he said.

Authorities, law enforcement agencies, financial institutions, transport, communications, media and medical institutions will continue to work in Moscow next week, Sobyanin said.

"Temporarily, for a week with a possible extension, the work of most of the city's organizations and enterprises is limited or suspended. Only continuous-cycle enterprises that are vital to the functioning of the city and its defense continue to work, as well as medical organizations, government agencies, law enforcement agencies, financial institutions, communications enterprises, transport, the media," Sobyanin said.

He noted that these enterprises should transfer their employees to remote work as much as possible.

Sobyanin noted that he had agreed the new decisions, including on the pass regime of movement in the capital, with the country's leadership.