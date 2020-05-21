Situation With COVID-19 in Northeastern Syria Getting Worse - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The situation with COVID-19 in northeastern Syria is getting worse, and the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) took advantage of the pandemic, while the United States does not care about the civilian population of the region, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We also note that the situation is deteriorating in northeastern Syria in areas not controlled by the government, the IS decided to take advantage of the coronavirus epidemic, they intensified their attacks. The terrorists conducted more than 20 attacks against Kurdish forces in the provinces of Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa from May 10 to 15, as a result of which over 20 people were killed, about 40 were injured," Zakharova said at a briefing.

There were also alarming reports about seven IS terrorists' escape from prison at the al-Hawl camp of internally displaced persons, she said.

"All these facts once again confirm that the United States and its allies that are occupying the area east of Euphrates River do not care about the civilian population, about maintaining security and about other really important issues," the spokeswoman added.