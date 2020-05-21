UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Situation With COVID-19 In Northeastern Syria Getting Worse - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 07:00 PM

Situation With COVID-19 in Northeastern Syria Getting Worse - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The situation with COVID-19 in northeastern Syria is getting worse, and the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) took advantage of the pandemic, while the United States does not care about the civilian population of the region, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We also note that the situation is deteriorating in northeastern Syria in areas not controlled by the government, the IS decided to take advantage of the coronavirus epidemic, they intensified their attacks. The terrorists conducted more than 20 attacks against Kurdish forces in the provinces of Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa from May 10 to 15, as a result of which over 20 people were killed, about 40 were injured," Zakharova said at a briefing.

There were also alarming reports about seven IS terrorists' escape from prison at the al-Hawl camp of internally displaced persons, she said.

"All these facts once again confirm that the United States and its allies that are occupying the area east of Euphrates River do not care about the civilian population, about maintaining security and about other really important issues," the spokeswoman added.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Syria Russia United States May All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves housing gr ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait announces 1,041 new COVID-19 cases, 5 death ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 Death Toll in Finland Reaches 306, Includ ..

22 minutes ago

US Navy Aware of Reports of Possible Active Shoote ..

22 minutes ago

Cyprus ends virus lockdown but airports stay shut

22 minutes ago

Railway police directed to ensure foolproof securi ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.