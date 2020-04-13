Situation With COVID-19 in Russia Deteriorating Daily - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The situation with the spread of the coronavirus disease in Russia is changing daily, and not for the better, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday amid rising numbers of people with a severe form of COVID-19.

"We see that the situation is changing almost daily and, unfortunately, not for the better.

The number of people who got infected is increasing, and more cases of severe form of the disease are observed," Putin said during a meeting on the sanitary and epidemiological situation in Russia amid the outbreak.

At the same time, the president stated that Russia was still able to act proactively in the fight against COVID-19, but a "good professional forecast" on the disease's spread was required to remain on track.