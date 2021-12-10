Situation With Current Round of JCPOA Talks Not Easy, But No Reason to Give Up - Ryabkov

The situation with the current round of the Vienna-hosted nuclear talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is not easy, but this is no reason to give up, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The situation with the current round of the Vienna-hosted nuclear talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is not easy, but this is no reason to give up, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"Yes, the situation is changing, the clock is ticking, the circumstances are difficult and, probably, even more, complicated than they were at the time when the previous, sixth round of negotiations ended, but this is no reason to give up," Ryabkov said during a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya news agency.

At the same time, the minister added that the international community needs to deal with the issue in close cooperation with all participants. He also stressed that the Russian side is carrying out such coordination through various lines.