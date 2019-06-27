Situation With EU Commission President Appointment Remains Complicated - Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that the selection of the next European Commission president had become an arduous process but asserted that a consensus should be reached before the election of the European Parliament head

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that the selection of the next European Commission president had become an arduous process but asserted that a consensus should be reached before the election of the European Parliament head.

President of the European Council Donald Tusk announced last week that EU leaders had failed to choose who should succeed to Jean-Claude Juncker as head of the European Commission, with none of the leading candidates securing a majority of votes. The matter will be discussed again on Sunday.

"It is desirable that the European Council alongside the Parliament propose a list of candidates [for the EU Commission presidency] before the head of the parliament is elected ... We are still supporting the 'Spitzenkandidat' system, but this time the state of affairs is really complicated, we need to find a solution," Merkel said while addressing German lawmakers.

The Spitzenkandidat process allows the candidate from the party that secures a majority of seats in the European Parliament to take the commission's presidency. The only thing this so-called lead candidate needs is the European Council's approval.

At the moment, the European Commission as well as the council and the parliament are presided by members of the European People's Party (EPP). Apart from finding appropriate candidates to take these posts, EU leaders must also choose a foreign affairs representative and head of the Central Bank.

Although the EPP retained its leading position after the May elections, it went from having 217 seats to 179 in the 751-seat legislature in five years.