Situation With European Security Deteriorating Over Years - Russian Diplomat

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The situation with European security has been getting worse over the years, now there is a question of threats to Russia's national security, Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Over the years, it (European security) has worsened. And now there is a question about quite tangible, concrete threats to our national security," Chizhov said.

Russia is ready to give diplomacy a chance, which was done in December, Chizhov noted, adding that "well-known initiatives were put forward, the first round of negotiations on them took place in January, and at the end of last month the United States and NATO gave us their answers.

"

"Now, in Moscow, an interdepartmental elaboration of our positions is underway, which will be fixed by the decision of President (Vladimir Putin)," Chizhov said.

According to the diplomat, Russia continues to make diplomatic efforts and is not limited to a particular circle of partners.