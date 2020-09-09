Situation With Navalny Not Issue of German-Russian Bilateral Agenda - German Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The situation with Russian blogger Alexey Navalny is not an issue on the German-Russian bilateral agenda, German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr said after visiting the Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.

"In a conversation with the first deputy minister, Ambassador von Geyr once again emphasized that this case is not an issue on the bilateral German-Russian agenda. At the same time, he referred to the statements of the EU, NATO, G7, as well as many other states," the German embassy said in a statement.

The diplomatic mission also noted that during a conversation at the Russian Foreign Ministry, Ambassador von Geyr outlined "the unambiguous position of the Federal Government on this issue": "Mr.

Navalny became a victim of a crime committed in Russia, during which a Russia-developed nerve agent of the Novichok group was used, as confirmed by laboratory tests."

"Thus, Russia now needs to provide explanations about the use of a nerve agent, condemned by the international community, on its territory, in an attempt on the life of a Russian citizen and an opposition politician," the statement says.