Situation With Navalny Will Not Affect Work Of Russia's Foreign Cooperation Agency - Head

Thu 17th September 2020 | 08:27 PM

The situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny will not affect the work of departments of Russia's foreign cooperation agency, Rossotrudnichestvo, the head of the agency Yevgeny Primakov said on Thursday

VOLGOGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny will not affect the work of departments of Russia's foreign cooperation agency, Rossotrudnichestvo, the head of the agency Yevgeny Primakov said on Thursday.

"We work in the humanitarian sphere, not political ... This includes education, culture, social and humanitarian projects, so I do not see how the legal situation with Alexey Navalny could affect the work of cultural centers," Primakov said.

On August 20, Navalny fell ill during a domestic Russian flight. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made an emergency landing. Two days later, once the doctors established he was fit for cross-border aerial transportation, the opposition figure was flown to the Charite hospital in Germany for further treatment.

Later, the German government said doctors had found traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group in his system. Moscow responded by pointing out the lack of evidence in Berlin's claims and noting that Russian doctors had found no toxic substances in Navalny.

Charite reported on September 7 that Navalny's condition had improved, he had been taken out of a coma and disconnected from the ventilator.

The alleged poisoning of Navalny prompted many European officials to call for imposing additional sanctions on Russia. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said Moscow will respond reciprocally if the Western countries impose new sanctions over the Navalny case.

