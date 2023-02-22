Situation With New START Will Entirely Depend on US, Its Decisions - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The situation around the future of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) will entirely depend on the United States and its decisions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

During his address to the Federal Assembly on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia is suspending its participation in the arms control treaty with the US.

"Everything else depends on the US. Just everything, entirely, 'depends on) what decisions they (the Americans) will make, what course they will pursue," Ryabkov told reporters.

The Russian leader will decide if and when the conditions are ripe for revising or clarifying this decision, or taking additional countermeasures, the diplomat added.