Situation With Nord Stream Requires Operational Cooperation Between Russia, US - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Russia and and the United States do not maintain substantive contacts through their special services, but the emergency situation with the Nord Stream gas pipelines requires an active and operational cooperation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman said that the incident at the pipelines took place in the area controlled by the US intelligence.

"We do not have any substantive contacts and cooperation between security agencies. However, the unprecedented nature of this event ” it seems that this is such a terrorist act, perhaps at the state level ” of course, it requires very active and energetic cooperation.

This is an extremely dangerous situation that requires urgent investigation," Peskov told reporters.

When asked whether Moscow would seek an international investigation into the incident, the official said that "everything will depend on the situation."

"Of course, this will require the cooperation of several countries. In conditions when there is such an acute lack of communication and the unwillingness of so many countries to contact us in such sensitive areas, a lot of questions arise," he added.