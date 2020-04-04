Situation With Pandemic in Serbia Currently 'Under Control' - Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) The situation with the COVID-19 pandemic in Serbia is currently under control, Member of the Belgrade's City Parliament Draginja Vlk told Sputnik.

"According to experts in this field, the pandemic is still under control in Serbia," Vlk stated. "On the advice of foreign experts, we have introduced all the measures that were necessary amid the pandemic. Regardless of the quality of care, doctors face problems."

Vlk pointed out that according to the experts, this pandemic can only be contained and controlled if the physical contact of people is isolated.

"It is not easy for people to follow all the measures, but they know that the situation is serious," she said. "At the moment, the government of the Republic of Serbia is doing very well, and almost all measures are being followed."

Vlk shared that the biggest problem at the beginning of the pandemic was the large number of the Serbs who unexpectedly returned from abroad.

"That could lead to an increase in the number of patients. The pandemic is currently under control, but we still have people who do not obey," she added.

Vlk continued to say that today is the 29th day of the fight against the coronavirus, and stressed that on the very first day, the Serbian president formed two anti-crisis headquarters: one is economically led by the president, and the other is a medical one, in which there are epidemiologists and doctors.

"This shows his responsibility as a leader, our president assumed all responsibility for the country. All ministers are working hard to overcome this crisis as best as possible," she said. "Personally, I am very grateful to our president, first of all, and to our Minister of Health and also the Minister of Labor Zoran Djordjevic, whose big task is to prevent the coronavirus from getting to the gerontological centers - we know that older people are the most vulnerable, and therefore the most stringent measures of protection are in place there."

The lawmaker went on to say that on the recommendation of the country's president, special economic measures were taken to prevent the growth of unemployment.

"The Government of the Republic of Serbia introduced special measures for a moratorium on loan payments, promised assistance to all citizens of Serbia in the amount of 100 Euros, as well as special assistance to entrepreneurs," she explained. "After this epidemic, it will also be very much appreciated if entrepreneurs have not laid off their workers."

Given that the situation is very dangerous, she added, everyone should stay home, observe measures taken by the government, and avoid contact with friends.

"I also ask older people not to go outside, and young and healthy people to participate in volunteer centers as much as possible. This is the least we can do for our countries," Vlk concluded.