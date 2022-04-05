UrduPoint.com

Situation With Rosneft Subsidiary In Germany 'Different' From That Of Gazprom - Regulator

German Federal Network Agency Head Klaus Muller said on Tuesday that the situation with Rosneft's subsidiary in Germany differs from that of Gazprom Germania, which was recently transferred under the agency's trusteeship

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) German Federal Network Agency Head Klaus Muller said on Tuesday that the situation with Rosneft's subsidiary in Germany differs from that of Gazprom Germania, which was recently transferred under the agency's trusteeship.

"The situation with Rosneft Deutschland is different.

The government took action yesterday because it was necessary to prevent this non-transparent and, in my opinion, suspicious transfer (from Gazprom to other firms) of Gazprom Germania. This is not comparable to the situation with Rosneft," Muller told the Handelsblatt.

The agency's head also said that the gas storage facility of Gazprom Germania is less than 1% ful, and thus urgent measures are necessary.

