Situation With Sputnik Estonia Resembles Crackdown on Dissident Media - Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) The Cold War-like pressure that the Sputnik news agency experiences in Estonia is reminiscent of the repression of so-called alternative media as its journalists continue to be intimidated and have their work be restricted, Russian Ambassador to Estonia Alexander Petrov said in an interview with Sputnik.

In November, Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said that Estonia, by far, exerted the most pressure on the news agency than anywhere else in the world. According to her, Sputnik Estonia employees were being subjected to intimidation and threats by security services and had their bank accounts closed. Additionally, the Estonian branches of banks that service the agency have frozen all transactions of salaries, taxes and corporate office rent payments.

"This Russian media, despite accurately obeying local laws, works under conditions of an informational blockade by the authorities, which is only exacerbated by the 'prophylactic' talks that security services arrange with the journalists," Petrov said.

According to the ambassador, Sputnik managed to adjust to this pressure and even expand its audience.

"That was probably what prompted the foes to begin open intimidation: banks and the landlord company had their 'arms twisted' to ensure that the everyday work of the information agency gets paralyzed. What is this if not blunt vengeance on a media that thinks differently," the diplomat said.

Petrov went on to say that despite being at the top of world rankings for freedom of speech, Estonia had demonstrated with its "hunt" after Sputnik that the reality was different. He went so far to liken the treatment of media that present alternative stances to the "the worst traditions of the Cold War."

Conversely, he said that accredited Estonian journalists working in Russia did not face the same "artificial, far-fetched obstacles to their professional activities."

Pressure on Russian media is a regular occurrence in the Baltic countries. The Russian Foreign Ministry considers it to be an orchestrated campaign by Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, which renders their declared commitment to the freedom of speech merely rhetoric.