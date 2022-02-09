Situation With Ukraine Confirms Longstanding Crisis of European Security System - Diplomat

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The situation with Ukraine confirms that the European security system is in crisis, which did not arise yesterday, Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The situation with Ukraine confirms the crisis of the European security system, which did not arise yesterday or in 2014. Unfortunately, it deeply permeates modern history," Chizhov said.