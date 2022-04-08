UrduPoint.com

Situation With Ukraine Not Linked To Russia, US Fulfilling START Treaty - Russian Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2022 | 11:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) The situation around Ukraine has nothing to do with Russia and the United States fulfilling the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

Earlier this week, US Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins said that Washington and Moscow are not currently a position to have arms control talks in light of the developments in Ukraine, but both sides have crucial issues to address.

"We do not believe that the situation around Ukraine is relevant to the implementation of the New START Treaty.

We continue to view this treaty as an important tool for arms control and maintaining strategic stability in our relations with the United States. We strictly fulfill our obligations under it, we are closely monitoring that the provisions of the START are also fully observed by the Americans," Ryabkov said.

The New START Treaty, effective since February 5, 2011, entails that each side would gradually reduce its nuclear arsenal to a total of 700 rockets, 1,550 warheads and 800 launchers.

