Situation With US, Nord Stream 2 Shows Germany Lacks Economic Freedom - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2022 | 08:45 PM

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) - The situation with the United States and the Nord Stream 2 project showed that Germany does not have freedom in its economic activities, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"About Nord Stream 2. There is no longer the freedom to choose unions, it's just the freedom to carry out normal commercial activities on world markets. It turns out that Germany has no freedom ... there is no freedom to pursue one's own economic interests," Lavrov told Russia's Channel One broadcaster.

