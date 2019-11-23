UrduPoint.com
Situation With WADA Panel Non-Compliance Recommendation 'Unfolding As Predicted' - RUSADA

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 05:38 PM

Situation With WADA Panel Non-Compliance Recommendation 'Unfolding as Predicted' - RUSADA

The situation with the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) is developing dramatically, but in accordance with expectations, Margarita Pakhnotskaya, RUSADA's deputy director general told Sputnik on Saturday, after a key panel of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) issued a recommendation to strip RUSADA of its status of compliance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) The situation with the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) is developing dramatically, but in accordance with expectations, Margarita Pakhnotskaya, RUSADA's deputy director general told Sputnik on Saturday, after a key panel of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) issued a recommendation to strip RUSADA of its status of compliance.

On Friday, the Compliance Review Committee recommended WADA's Executive Committee to send RUSADA a notice of non-compliance with a critical requirement of the International Standard for Code Compliance by Signatories, the recommendation risking to rob Russian athletes of their chance to participate in international competitions, including next year's Tokyo Olympics and the Beijing 2022 Olympics.

"I think that it would be correct to assess that the executive committee will most likely pronounce RUSADA's non-compliance to the status. There was a chance to fix the situation, but as it happens here, people are unable to properly react on the basis of conclusions. The prediction was the same. We have to admit that it was a logical development of the situation. The situation is dramatic, and unfortunately, it is unfolding as predicted. As of now, we have no detailed recommendations from WADA. It will be the next step, which we are waiting for," Pakhnotskaya said.

WADA's Executive Committee will make the final decision of whether or not to follow the panel's recommendation and strip RUSADA of the status of compliance during an emergency meeting on December 9.

