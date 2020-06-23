UrduPoint.com
Six Afghan Police Officers Killed In Taliban Attack In Balkh Province - Authorities

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 05:39 PM

At least six Afghan police officers were killed and one was injured in a Taliban attack in northern Balkh province, spokesman for the provincial governor Munir Farhad told Sputnik on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) At least six Afghan police officers were killed and one was injured in a Taliban attack in northern Balkh province, spokesman for the provincial governor Munir Farhad told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Last night, Taliban insurgents attacked security checkpoints in Piyaz Kar village of Balkh district, six local police officers were killed and another one was injured," the spokesman said.

According to Farhad, Taliban militants fled the area when the reinforcement force arrived.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the attack.

Another clash occurred in Dawlatabad district of Balkh province. According to the press office of the 209 Shaheen Corps, eight Taliban militants were killed and five others were injured in their attempt to attack a security post in the area.

