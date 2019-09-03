UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Afghan Soldiers Killed, 11 Wounded In Clashes With Taliban In Country's North- Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 08:11 PM

Six Afghan Soldiers Killed, 11 Wounded in Clashes With Taliban in Country's North- Reports

At least six Afghan soldiers were killed and 11 more were injured as a result of clashes with militants from the Taliban movement in the north of the country, media reported, siting the Afghan military

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) At least six Afghan soldiers were killed and 11 more were injured as a result of clashes with militants from the Taliban movement in the north of the country, media reported, siting the Afghan military.

The clashes took place in Zari district of the Afghan northern province of Balkh, 1TV broadcaster reported.

According to the country's military, as many as 13 Taliban members were killed in the clashes, and nine more terrorists were wounded.

Conflict-struck Afghanistan, which has been in turmoil for decades, is split by heavy fighting between government troops and Taliban militants, as well as groups affiliated with al-Qaeda (terrorist group banned in Russia) and other insurgents.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Terrorist Afghanistan Militants Russia Balkh Split Media From Government

Recent Stories

PCB announces squads for 2019-20 domestic season

24 minutes ago

Higher Education Regulatory Authority imposes Rs 5 ..

2 minutes ago

Russia to Hold 2nd International Forum on Tigers i ..

2 minutes ago

Police recruitment policy to be updated: IGP Punja ..

2 minutes ago

Three Pakistani players drafted into South African ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister takes notice of police tortu ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.