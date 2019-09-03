- Home
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 08:11 PM
At least six Afghan soldiers were killed and 11 more were injured as a result of clashes with militants from the Taliban movement in the north of the country, media reported, siting the Afghan military
The clashes took place in Zari district of the Afghan northern province of Balkh, 1TV broadcaster reported.
According to the country's military, as many as 13 Taliban members were killed in the clashes, and nine more terrorists were wounded.
Conflict-struck Afghanistan, which has been in turmoil for decades, is split by heavy fighting between government troops and Taliban militants, as well as groups affiliated with al-Qaeda (terrorist group banned in Russia) and other insurgents.