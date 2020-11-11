UrduPoint.com
Six Afghan Soldiers Killed, 5 Injured In Taliban Attack On Checkpoint In Kunduz - Source

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

Six Afghan Soldiers Killed, 5 Injured in Taliban Attack on Checkpoint in Kunduz - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The Taliban have attacked a checkpoint in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province, leaving six soldiers killed and five injured, a source in the Chahar Dara district told Sputnik.

"Six soldiers were killed and five others were wounded in the Taliban attack on a checkpoint," the source said.

Abdul Hadi Jamal, spokesman for the 217th Pamir Corps, has confirmed that the incident did take place, saying that there are some casualties, but a number of militants have also been killed and wounded in an airstrike.

Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence since the beginning of Kabul-Taliban talks in Qatar in late September.

More Stories From World

