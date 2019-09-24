(@FahadShabbir)

Six terrorists from the al-Qaeda terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) have been killed in a security operation in the Musa Qala district of Afghanistan's southern province of Helmand, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) said on Tuesday

According to the NDS, all the killed terrorists came from neighboring Pakistan, and one was the group's deputy chief of the Helmand province.

The directorate added that the operation in Helmand had also left 17 members of the Taliban movement killed and 14 more arrested.

Conflict-struck Afghanistan, which has been in a state of turmoil for decades, is split by heavy fighting between government troops and Taliban militants, as well as groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and other insurgents.