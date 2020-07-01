UrduPoint.com
Six Belarusian Presidential Hopefuls Collect Enough Signatures To Register - Officials

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 12:11 AM

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and five other presidential hopefuls have collected enough signatures to get registered as candidates, the election commission said Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and five other presidential hopefuls have collected enough signatures to get registered as candidates, the election commission said Tuesday.

Former head of Belgazprombank Viktor Babariko has also reached the target of 100,000 signatures, but former Belarusian Ambassador to US Valery Tsepkalo did not, the commission said.

