UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Belugas, Remaining 2 Orcas Start Journey For Release From Russia's 'Whale Jail'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 02:05 PM

Six Belugas, Remaining 2 Orcas Start Journey for Release From Russia's 'Whale Jail'

Six belugas and the remaining two orcas from the so-called whale jail in Russia's Far East are being loaded onto trucks that will transport them to a place for release into the Sea of Okhotsk, a spokesman for the Russian Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography, which is responsible for the freeing process, told Sputnik

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Six belugas and the remaining two orcas from the so-called whale jail in Russia's Far East are being loaded onto trucks that will transport them to a place for release into the Sea of Okhotsk, a spokesman for the Russian Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography, which is responsible for the freeing process, told Sputnik.

The first group of two orcas and six belugas was released on June 27, the second group on July 16, while another three orcas were released into the wild on August 6. Once the new group of eight mammals is set free, 75 belugas will remain in the whale jail awaiting their release.

"The loading has already started. The belugas are being loaded first," Alexei Smorodov said.

In October 2018, the so-called whale jail made headlines after Greenpeace claimed that a group of endangered marine mammals, held there in captivity, were being prepared to be smuggled to China. A probe was opened into the illegal fishing of aquatic animals and animal abuse. The investigation found a group of more than 100 orca and beluga whales trapped in a sea enclosure in deplorable condition.

Russian President Vladimir Putin tasked the relevant agencies to lead the case, and a local court eventually ruled that the sea mammals had been caught illegally. The companies responsible for the violation were reportedly fined a total of 150 million rubles ($2.4 million).

Related Topics

Russia China Jail Vladimir Putin Okhotsk Lead June July August October 2018 From Million Court

Recent Stories

Mexico arrests six police over 2015 Michoacan mass ..

3 minutes ago

NAB held suspect wanted in modarba scheme, obtaine ..

3 minutes ago

Trump, Zelenskyy Expected to Sign Several Document ..

9 minutes ago

One killed, five injured in several accidents in F ..

9 minutes ago

MoHR maintained record performance for women right ..

9 minutes ago

'Muslim countries have vital responsibility regard ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.