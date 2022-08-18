Six Biggest European Countries Made No New Military Pledges for Ukraine in July - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Six biggest European countries made no new military pledges for Ukraine in July for the first time since the start of the Russian military operation, media reported.

Moreover, the EU countries have been reducing their military commitments for Ukraine since April, Politico reported, citing the Ukraine Support Tracker of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.

"Despite the war entering a critical phase, new aid initiatives have dried up," the head of the team in charge of the Ukraine Support Tracker, Christoph Trebesch, said, as quoted by Politico.

The United States, the EU nations and some their allies took a tough stance toward Russia over the military operation as well as provided Ukraine with massive military support.