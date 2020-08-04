UrduPoint.com
Six Bodies Found At Site Of Explosion In Port Of Beirut - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

Six Bodies Found at Site of Explosion in Port of Beirut - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) At least six bodies were found at the site of a strong explosion in the port of Beirut in Lebanon, the Al Arabiya tv channel reported on Tuesday, citing Lebanese journalists.

Hundreds of people were wounded in a powerful blast, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Beirut's ambulance service urged volunteers to donate blood to help injured people.

