Six Bodies Found At Site Of Explosion In Port Of Beirut - Reports
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 10:00 PM
DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) At least six bodies were found at the site of a strong explosion in the port of Beirut in Lebanon, the Al Arabiya tv channel reported on Tuesday, citing Lebanese journalists.
Hundreds of people were wounded in a powerful blast, according to Lebanese health authorities.
Beirut's ambulance service urged volunteers to donate blood to help injured people.