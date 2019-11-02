UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 05:32 PM

Six bombs went off near a mosque in the capital of Logar province, eastern Afghanistan, on Saturday, a source told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) Six bombs went off near a mosque in the capital of Logar province, eastern Afghanistan, on Saturday, a source told Sputnik.

The explosions broke out in front of the gate of the Abdullah ibn Masood Comprehensive Mosque at around 1 p.m.

(08:30 GMT)

No casualties have been reported so far, with the nearby area cordoned off by the National Directorate of Security and the police, according to sources.

The situation in Afghanistan has been tense for decades amid the insurgency of the radical Taliban movement and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). Even though the United States and the Taliban started negotiating foreign troop withdrawal last year, the peace talks broke down this September, prompting more bloodshed.

