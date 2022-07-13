Six Candidates Advance to 2nd Round of UK Prime Minister Election

(@FahadShabbir)

Six candidates made it to the second round of UK Prime Minister election, Graham Brady, the head of the Conservative Party's members' committee, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Six candidates made it to the second round of UK Prime Minister election, Graham Brady, the head of the Conservative Party's members' committee, said on Wednesday.

In particular, the required minimum of 30 or more votes was gained by former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (88 vote), Minister of State for Trade Policy Penny Mordaunt (67), Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (50), former Minister of State for Equalities Kemi Badenoch (40), Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee Tom Tugendhat (37) and Attorney General England and Wales Suella Braverman (32).

Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi (25) and ex-Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt (18) dropped out of the race.

The second round of voting will take place on Thursday.