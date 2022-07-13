UrduPoint.com

Six Candidates Advance To 2nd Round Of UK Prime Minister Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2022 | 10:35 PM

Six Candidates Advance to 2nd Round of UK Prime Minister Election

Six candidates made it to the second round of UK Prime Minister election, Graham Brady, the head of the Conservative Party's members' committee, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Six candidates made it to the second round of UK Prime Minister election, Graham Brady, the head of the Conservative Party's members' committee, said on Wednesday.

In particular, the required minimum of 30 or more votes was gained by former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (88 vote), Minister of State for Trade Policy Penny Mordaunt (67), Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (50), former Minister of State for Equalities Kemi Badenoch (40), Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee Tom Tugendhat (37) and Attorney General England and Wales Suella Braverman (32).

Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi (25) and ex-Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt (18) dropped out of the race.

The second round of voting will take place on Thursday.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Vote Kemi Wales United Kingdom Race

Recent Stories

Russia, Iran Agreed to Find Specific Solutions for ..

Russia, Iran Agreed to Find Specific Solutions for Peaceful Atom Cooperation - R ..

8 minutes ago
 China Builds 1st Unmanned Offshore Oil Platform in ..

China Builds 1st Unmanned Offshore Oil Platform in South China Sea - Oil Corpora ..

8 minutes ago
 US Air Force Successfully Tests Hypersonic Missile ..

US Air Force Successfully Tests Hypersonic Missile - Reports

8 minutes ago
 North Korea Ready to Support Russia's Position on ..

North Korea Ready to Support Russia's Position on Donetsk, Luhansk Republics - E ..

8 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif orders commiss ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif orders commissioner to use all resources for ..

11 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM pays homage to Shaheed Nawabzada Si ..

Balochistan CM pays homage to Shaheed Nawabzada Siraj Raisani

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.