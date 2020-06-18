(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Six members of the Chechen community were arrested on Thursday in several cities of eastern France, including the city of Dijon, which was rocked by violent clashes between Chechen and Maghreb immigrants, the Europe 1 broadcaster reported on Thursday.

According to the media outlet, law enforcement officers used social media to identify the six men, including a live broadcast of the clashes in Dijon.

The violence began on Friday, when a group of Chechen immigrants from all over France, and neighboring Germany and Belgium, reportedly gathered in the city to take revenge on members of the local Maghreb community over an attack on a Chechen teenager.

The fighting continued through Monday, with people injured and some detained by police reinforcements that were sent to the city.

A series of detentions of members of the Chechen community has been carried out as a part of a police investigation launched after tensions in Dijon. In particular, the investigation digs into "attempted murder as part of an organized group," "causing violence," "causing damage" and "inciting violence."

Representatives of the two confronting communities reportedly held a meeting near Dijon on Wednesday, as a result of which they agreed to end the mutual fighting.