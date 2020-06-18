UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Chechen Community Members Arrested In Wake Of Violence In France's Dijon - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 05:40 PM

Six Chechen Community Members Arrested in Wake of Violence in France's Dijon - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Six members of the Chechen community were arrested on Thursday in several cities of eastern France, including the city of Dijon, which was rocked by violent clashes between Chechen and Maghreb immigrants, the Europe 1 broadcaster reported on Thursday.

According to the media outlet, law enforcement officers used social media to identify the six men, including a live broadcast of the clashes in Dijon.

The violence began on Friday, when a group of Chechen immigrants from all over France, and neighboring Germany and Belgium, reportedly gathered in the city to take revenge on members of the local Maghreb community over an attack on a Chechen teenager.

The fighting continued through Monday, with people injured and some detained by police reinforcements that were sent to the city.

A series of detentions of members of the Chechen community has been carried out as a part of a police investigation launched after tensions in Dijon. In particular, the investigation digs into "attempted murder as part of an organized group," "causing violence," "causing damage" and "inciting violence."

Representatives of the two confronting communities reportedly held a meeting near Dijon on Wednesday, as a result of which they agreed to end the mutual fighting.

Related Topics

Injured Murder Attack Police Europe Social Media France Germany Dijon Belgium Media All From

Recent Stories

Paperless Driving License Issuing System Goes Live

9 minutes ago

Naval Chief Heads Command & Staff Conference At Na ..

13 minutes ago

MoHAP launches COVID-19 virtual information centre ..

41 minutes ago

PM takes notice of fuel crisis across the country

47 minutes ago

Qureshi chairs meeting of Public Diplomacy Group f ..

3 minutes ago

Taftan border to open from March 27 for mango expo ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.