Six children among 12 killed in Sri Lanka, storm heads to India

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Sri Lankan rescuers on Thursday recovered the drowned corpses of six children, taking the number killed in torrential rains to 12, as a powerful but slow-moving storm headed towards India.

More than 335,000 people in Sri Lanka have been forced to flee after their homes were flooded, Colombo's Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said.

It said two men driving a tractor and trailer which had been transporting the six children in the eastern Amara district when it was swept away in floods, were still missing. Searches continue for them.

Indian weather officials said there was a "possibility" that the deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal could develop into a cyclonic storm.

Cyclones -- the equivalent of hurricanes in the North Atlantic or typhoons in the northwestern Pacific -- are a regular and deadly menace in the region.

Having skirted the coast of Sri Lanka, it was now moving north towards India's southern Tamil Nadu state.

The India Meteorological Department said it was expected to hit Tamil Nadu and Puducherry city's coastline on Saturday morning as a "deep depression" with winds "gusting up to 70 kph (43 mph)".

Sri Lanka's DMC said some 335,155 people were seeking temporary shelter in public buildings after their homes were swamped.

Nearly 100 homes had been completely destroyed while another 1,700 had been badly damaged due to rains as well as mudslides.

The government said it deployed over 2,700 military personnel to help in relief operations.

Deadly rain-related floods and landslides are common across South Asia, but experts say climate change is increasing their frequency and severity.