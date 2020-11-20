Six Children Among 14 Killed In Road Accident In India - Reports

NEW-DEHLI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) DEHLI, November 20 (Sputnik) - Fourteen people, including six children aged seven to 15, have died in a car accident in the Uttar Pradesh state in northern India, the media reported on Friday.

On Thursday evening, a Mahindra Bolero SUV crashed into a truck on a highway. As a result of the accident, all those in the SUV died, as broadcast by the Indian NDTV channel.

District police chief Anurag Arya said the truck stopped on the road due to a punctured tire when the SUV crashed into it. The footage spread by the tv channel shows the damage caused to the car that flew into the truck.

Everyone in the car was returning from a wedding in a neighboring village.

State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences over the accident and instructed officials to arrive at the scene and provide all possible assistance, as reported by the minister's office.