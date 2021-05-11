MOSCOW/NIZHNY NOVGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Six school children and a teacher were killed in a school shooting in Russia's Kazan, a representative of the emergency services told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The suspected attacker, a 17-year-old male, was detained earlier in the day.

"According to preliminary information, seven people were killed: six students and a teacher," the spokesman said.

Rustam Minnikhanov, the president of the Republic of Tatarstan, is heading to the site of the tragedy.

"The president has left for the site," Lilia Galimova, the head of Minnikhanov's press office, told Sputnik.