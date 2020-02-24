UrduPoint.com
Six Chinese Provinces Lower Coronavirus Emergency Response Level - Authorities

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 08:50 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) Six Chinese provinces have lowered their coronavirus emergency response measures from the highest level, local health authorities reported.

On January 24, China implemented the highest response level to public health emergency from a four-tier system across the country.

According to the statements, the provinces of Guangdong and Shanxi were lowered from the highest level I to level II. Meanwhile, the provinces of Liaoning, Guizhou, Yunnan and Gansu lowered their response levels to level III.

On Sunday, authorities in 21 regions of China reported that on February 22, not a single new case of infection with a new coronavirus was recorded on their territory.

The new coronavirus was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to more than 25 other countries, prompting the World Health Organization to declare a global health emergency. The outbreak has already left over 77,000 people infected worldwide and resulted in more than 2,600 deaths in mainland China.

